Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 2,643 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $57,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $450.61 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.43.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

