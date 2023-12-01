Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,428 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,758 shares of company stock worth $13,662,495 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $197.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

