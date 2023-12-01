Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,254 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

