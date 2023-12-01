Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

PNFP opened at $72.57 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

