Polymath (POLY) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $175.71 million and $287,304.49 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00184972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

