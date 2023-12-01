Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.32 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.87.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.