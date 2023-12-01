PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

