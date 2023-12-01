Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,651,308.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,514,933.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

