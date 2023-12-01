Prologis’ (PLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.71. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

