PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PHM opened at $88.44 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

