Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

