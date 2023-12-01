Qtum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.16 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $318.78 million and $35.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00007927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.72 or 0.05435773 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00058218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

