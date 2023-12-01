Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,485,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $2,256,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $188.31 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

