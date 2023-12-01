Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271,624 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

