Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) CEO Stuart Bodden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Bodden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,945.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RNGR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

