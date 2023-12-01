Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

11/16/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

10/11/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

10/11/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00.

10/3/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Maxeon Solar Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

