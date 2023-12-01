Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

