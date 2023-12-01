Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of REED opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

