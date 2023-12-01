Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,789 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

