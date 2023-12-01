Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,703 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

