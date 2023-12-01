Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.