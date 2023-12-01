Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.00 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.46.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

