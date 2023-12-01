Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

