Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,650,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

