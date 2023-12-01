Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,723,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,373,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 165,583 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 595,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOR opened at $40.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

