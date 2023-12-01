Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,316,000 after buying an additional 190,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,486,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 211,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.34 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.