Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INTC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

