Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

