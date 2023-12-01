Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of EPAM Systems worth $67,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

