Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 297,113 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.38% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $74,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.