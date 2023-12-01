Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 297,113 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.38% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $74,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Shares of CALM opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.32.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
