Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 480,156 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of eBay worth $72,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

