Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $70.30 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marriott International worth $70,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $16,419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 33.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

