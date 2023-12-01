Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $82.64 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1,450.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,166 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,066 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $82,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,709 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

EA opened at $138.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.