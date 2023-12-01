Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $85.37 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 202.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of ResMed worth $85,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $157.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

