Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $87.29 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $87,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in Coupang by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 432,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.29 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

