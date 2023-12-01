Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $88.97 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 689,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $88,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $2,381,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $129.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

