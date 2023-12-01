Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $81.38 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 71,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

