Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,824,300 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $98,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.18 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

