Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 226,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $89,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.40 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.