Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $78,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Pure Storage Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.