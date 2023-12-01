Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $94,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,620.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,329.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,625.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.