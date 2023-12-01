Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $72,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $390,992. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

