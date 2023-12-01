Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,129,200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,129,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $90,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.55 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

