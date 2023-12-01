Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,065,500 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,065,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of EQT worth $67,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EQT by 100.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

EQT Stock Up 0.6 %

EQT stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

