Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 207,800 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $69,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

