Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 256,700 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $73,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Cosan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $14.54 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Cosan Profile

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.