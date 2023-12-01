Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 82,200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $76,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $785.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $741.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $815.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.