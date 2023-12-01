Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $92.48 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,798,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of AT&T at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of T opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

