RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 2%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,844 ($35.92) and last traded at GBX 2,830 ($35.75). Approximately 16,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 36,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,774 ($35.04).
RHI Magnesita Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,719.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,708.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RHI Magnesita
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.