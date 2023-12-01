Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 675 ($8.53) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 660 ($8.34).
RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.64) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
